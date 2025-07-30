Research: India Q2 2025 smartphone shipments up 8%

India’s smartphone market grew 8 per cent YoY in volume and 18 per cent YoY in value in Q2 2025, marking a solid rebound following a muted Q1, according to Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker. The recovery was driven by a 33 per cent YoY jump in new launches, aggressive marketing, and strong performance during summer sales, with brands offering steeper discounts, easy EMIs and bundled offers – especially in the mid and premium segments.

Senior Research Analyst, Prachir Singh, commented, “India’s smartphone market recovery in Q2 2025 was further supported by an improved macroeconomic environment that boosted consumer confidence and spending. Retail inflation dropped to a six-year low, easing pressure on household budgets, while the central bank’s repo rate cuts made financing more accessible. Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable incomes and savings, creating a favorable setup for discretionary purchases.”

“The improving sentiment contributed to the ultra-premium (>INR 45,000) segment’s strong 37 per cent YoY growth, making it the fastest-growing price tier. The ultra-premium segment helped the Indian smartphone market record its best-ever Q2 in value terms and highest-ever ASP. Apple and Samsung capitalised on this trend through aggressive affordability initiatives such as trade-in programmes, no-cost EMIs, and limited-period summer discounts, making flagship devices more accessible to aspirational buyers,” added Singh.

Commenting on the competition dynamics, Research Analyst Shubham Singh said: “During Q2 2025, both OEMs and channels hosted several sales events, including parallel offline events, which helped some of the OEMs clear existing inventory and push for new launches. vivo (excluding IQOO) grew 23 per cent YoY, led by strong demand in the INR 10,000-INR 15,000 segment, where both the Y and T series performed well. Notably, the T series continued to gain traction offline, illustrating vivo’s strengthened presence across retail tiers. Samsung followed as the second-largest brand, supported by aggressive summer promotions on its A and S series and increased traction for its N-1 flagship upgrades, which helped sustain momentum in the mid to premium segments.”

He added: “OPPO (excluding OnePlus) secured the third position in Q2 2025, driven by the strong performance of its refreshed A5 and K series. The brand’s ongoing portfolio revamp, combined with retailer engagement and improved margins, strengthened its offline traction and supported a steady market recovery.”

Other Key Insights: