BBC, Met Office partnership

The BBC and the Met Office are forming a partnership which they say will deliver “the most trusted and accurate weather service to everyone in the UK”. The two will combine their joint expertise to provide a better public service and help more people understand the wonder of weather with impartial, trusted weather and climate information.

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, commented: “Weather is the UK’s favourite conversation and hugely important to all our lives and all our audiences across the world. The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather. There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

Penny Endersby, CEO of the Met Office, added “As the UK’s National Weather Service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again. Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”

The partnership will demonstrate increased public value by serving more people across digital and broadcast platforms with more accurate forecast information – utilising the Met Office’s super computer for advanced weather information and the BBC’s reach and engagement with audiences.

The long-term partnership will be developed in phases over the coming months and years and will also focus on weather education, countering mis- and dis-information in the weather and climate space and creating communities where people share weather stories and information.

Further details of the partnership will be announced later this year. During this time audiences will start to see some co-created weather content between the Met Office and the BBC.