Innovid integrates with LinkedIn CTV Ads

Innovid, the independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimisation of advertising, now supports LinkedIn Connected TV Ads as a LinkedIn Marketing Partner for Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI. With this integration, advertisers can now activate LinkedIn’s CTV campaigns directly within Innovid’s Social Ads Manager—bringing professional-grade video advertising to the largest screen in the home.

This marks an expansion of Innovid’s integrations with LinkedIn, demonstrating its commitment to helping marketers reach the right audience, in the right environment, at the right time. LinkedIn’s CTV ad format—now a standard option in LinkedIn Campaign Manager—offers access to premium, biddable video inventory from top publishers.

“We’re helping advertisers extend the precision of social targeting into a high-impact, brand-safe environment,” said Zak Knudson, SVP Product, Innovid. “It’s a major step forward for omnichannel advertising, especially for B2B brands looking to engage decision-makers with relevant messaging on every screen.”

Innovid’s integration allows clients to activate and optimise LinkedIn’s CTV Ads alongside campaigns running across social, digital, and CTV channels—all from a single platform. This unified workflow simplifies execution, improves efficiency, and ensures consistent storytelling and centralised reporting.