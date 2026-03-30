SpaceX: 3,180 satellites in orbit

SpaceX had launched into orbit 865 satellites this year (as of March 27th). This represents 27 per cent of the overall 3,180 satellites launched in 2025, and completes three record-breaking months of this year. If this cadence continues, then SpaceX is on track to launch more than 3,600 satellites during 2026.

But the record-breaking is much more than satellites placed into orbit. Starlink doubled its customer base in 2025 – rising from 4.5 million to 9 million subscribers, adding roughly 20,000 new users a day on average in November and December 2025, highlighted principal analyst at Opensignal, Robert Wyrzykowski.

“And the momentum shows no signs of slowing, as Starlink passed the 10 million mark in February 2026, adding another million subscriptions in less than two months,” he stated.

March 27th also saw a Falcon 9 booster flown for the 34th time. Booster B1067 is proving to be an ultra-reliable means of getting satellites into orbit. It is not so long ago that Elon Musk stated that to get reusability of a booster to 10-times would be a major achievement. Booster B1067 carried 29 satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

Moreover, discussions at last week’s Satellite 2026 show in Washington DC had people saying that India was about to grant a telecoms licence to Starlink. This would be a major move and financial opportunity for SpaceX.

Meanwhile in the UK, would-be subscribers to Starlink can save £10 on their monthly fees for their first six months of service. The latest change means that Starlink’s 100Mbps residential plan is now £25 a month for the first six months of service (£35 thereafter), while 200Mbps similarly drops to £45 and Residential Max (best speed possible up to around 400Mbps+) falls to £65. However, this UK offer is limited to “certain selected areas”.