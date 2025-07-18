Virgin Media TV offers 14 free South Asian channels

From now until August 17th, Virgin Media is giving its TV customers access to 14 South Asian TV channels at no extra cost in celebration of South Asian Heritage Month. The TV channels included are part of Virgin Media’s Asian Mela bundle, which normally costs £12 per month and offers customers access to thousands of hours of South Asian entertainment.

The offer allows customers to dive into a mix of entertainment channels covering an array of genres, including drama, comedy and lifestyle, and showcasing popular TV series such as Anupama on Utsav Plus HD, Tum Se Tum Tak on Zee TV HD, Mangal Lakshmi on Colors HD and epic drama Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV HD.

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a grand comeback with the highly anticipated season 17 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV HD on August 11th, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will also be returning with Season 2 to Utsav Plus HD on July 29th, marking 25 years since the iconic show first captured hearts.

Cricket fans can look forward to the World Championship of Legends on Sony MAX HD which returns with six teams, 18 fast-paced T20 format matches, and icons like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle. Customers can also enjoy access to six dedicated Indian movie channels.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We want to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month the best way we know how – by giving Virgin TV customers access to world-leading South Asian entertainment to enjoy at no extra cost. It’s an incredibly important time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the living legacy of South Asian Heritage, we hope there’s something for everything to enjoy across the 14 premium Asian Mela channels.”

Full list of Asian Mela TV channels:

801: Utsav Gold HD

802: Utsav Bharat

803: Utsav Plus HD

805: Sony TV HD

806: Sony MAX HD

808: Sony MAX 2

809: Zee TV HD

810: Zee Cinema HD

811: Zee Punjabi HD

815: B4U Movies

825: Colors Gujarati

826: Colors HD

827: Colors Rishtey

828: Colors Cineplex