New EBU Digital Chair lays out vision

The EBU Digital Committee has entered a new chapter under the leadership of its recently elected Chair, Philippe Keutgen, Media Platforms Strategy and Partnerships Advisor at RTBF. Keutgen has delivered his first message: the committee will be a driver of action, innovation, and value for all Members, large and small.

“I want to steer us toward a culture of delivery – real outputs Members can use,” said Keutgen. “We have brilliant people around the table, and now’s the time to make that collective strength count.”

Keutgen’s priorities carry a sense of urgency amid familiar challenges. Public service media (PSM) are navigating a fiercely competitive digital landscape shaped by platform monopolies, mutating consumer behaviours and the acceleration of AI.

His strategy stands on four pillars:

1. Collective action on gatekeepers

“The competition is no longer just local, it’s global,” Keutgen explained. “We’re not only competing with private broadcasters but also with supranational tech giants who are redefining access, monetisation and visibility. Whether it’s connected TVs, in-car platforms, or AI assistants, gatekeepers are the middlemen between us and our audiences.”

His goal is to create shared knowledge, common standards, and aligned negotiation strategies that empower all Members, large or small, to respond collectively.

“Together, we’re stronger. That’s what the EBU’s for,” he said.

2. Repatriating and reconnecting audiences

While many focus on reaching younger demographics, Keutgen also wants to help Members re-engage existing, loyal audiences.

“At RTBF, we talk about ‘audience repatriation’ – how we bring people back to our platforms,” he said. “It’s not just about chasing Gen Z. Many of our older viewers are still primarily linear, but we want to help them discover how rich our digital content offering is.”

That means better use of data, personalisation, and platform design, all topics the Committee will explore with support from EBU’s transformation team, which will share its learnings from the multiple missions it completes with Members.

3. Platform optimisation with a PSM flavour

“We often think we have to compete with Netflix or YouTube on their terms,” commented Keutgen. “But we forget that we have a unique value proposition. We have live national moments, cultural depth, trusted journalism, and public service values. That’s what distinguishes us and gives us our edge.”

He wants to help Members understand how to highlight those strengths, not dilute them, when designing their digital platforms.

4. Defending PSM’s freedom to operate

Keutgen is also calling for greater regulatory fairness: “We operate under constraints our competitors don’t face. Either the same frictions should apply to everyone, or public service media should be given more freedom to innovate and serve their audiences.”

He suggested ways to level the playing field could include compelling digital platforms to invest in local productions and talent the way that public service media do, and to allow PSM more room to operate, distribute more freely, and create partnerships with public and private companies.

Harnessing AI responsibly, driving inclusion, sharing knowledge

While AI is often framed as a threat, Keutgen also sees its untapped potential.

He said: “AI can enhance our operational efficiency, improve content recommendations, and help us reach the right audience at the right time and on the right device. But we must be transparent. Our audiences need to know when AI is involved and how – that’s essential to maintaining trust.”

But to ensure relevance across the whole EBU Membership, Keutgen is reassessing how the Committee functions. He will encourage Members to bring their key digital challenges to the table, and they will help determine the Committee’s priorities. He’s also collaborating with other EBU committees to achieve greater impact.

“We’ll match problems with expertise from across the EBU,” he said. “And we’ll assign ‘champions’ to follow through on key deliverables. It’s about accountability and results.”

He’s also committed to better communication, noting: “What’s the point of doing great work if nobody hears about it? We’ll share more, more often, such as insights, tools, prototypes, so Members can learn from each other.”

Ultimately, his goal is for digital to cut across every aspect of the EBU Member mission.

“Digital isn’t a side project. It has to be part of everything we do. And I want the Digital Committee to be recognised as the place where Members come not just for ideas, but for solutions,” he concluded.