NASA+ launching on Netflix

Netflix is partnering with NASA to bring space a little closer to home and its streaming subscribers. Beginning this summer, Netflix will stream live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage and live views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA+ has been capturing live images from the ISS for years, and in 4K.

“Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” commented Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Netflix reaches more than 700 million people worldwide. By hitching a ride on that starship-sized audience, NASA isn’t just widening the lens on its missions — it’s flinging the hatch open. The agency has long experimented with video, audio, social feeds, and real-time events, but this partnership brings the cosmos into one of the world’s most familiar ecosystems: the living room.

NASA+ will remain available to watch for free, with no ads, through the NASA app and on the agency’s website.