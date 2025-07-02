CNMC fines Atresmedia for covert ads

CNMC, the Spanish regulatory body, has issued a €500,000 fine on Atresmedia for putting commercials on FTA channel La Sexta and OTT platform Atresplayer without identifying the advertising content.

According to the TV law in the country, advertising content must be clearly identified with the word ‘advertising’ and differentiated from the rest of the programming. However, Atresmedia’s programmes did not include the required on-screen labeling, nor were they listed in the programming guide as advertising content. On Atresplayer, they were classified as ‘cooking shows’.