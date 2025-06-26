WBD, Telenor sign Nordic partnership

“The partnership with Warner Bros Discovery is of great importance to Telenor as we reshape and future-proof our new Nordic TV and entertainment business. This is a forward leaning agreement for both parties. It enables Telenor to transform our business model within entertainment and secures Warner Bros sustainable distribution of its world-class content across the Nordics. We are confident that the partnership will support our common ambition to deliver more value and meet customer demand for the best content in the Nordics,” commented Sigvart Voss Eriksen (pictured), EVP and Head of Nordics in Telenor Group.

Telenor’s customers will continue to get access to popular local Nordic channels including TVNorge, Kanal 5 and TV5 as well as HBO Max.

“We are very pleased to announce this strategic partnership, which aligns with our growth ambitions in the Nordics and strengthens our distribution footprint. Through this collaboration, Telenor’s customers will gain access to Warner Bros Discovery’s extensive portfolio of popular Nordic linear TV channels as well as our world-class international streaming service, HBO Max. Viewers will be able to enjoy a rich mix of locally beloved content and global hits, including acclaimed HBO titles such as The White Lotus, The Last of Us, And Just Like That… and House of the Dragon,” said Christina Sulebakk, Managing Director and EVP Nordics at WBD.