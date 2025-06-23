Channel 4’s Served attracts 4.8m views since launch

Channel 4 has reported that its social-first Food & Drink channel, branded Served, has amassed almost 4.8 million views since debuting on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts in May.

On the Served channel, creator chefs celebrate the diversity of UK food culture, offering quick, easy-to-achieve meals.

One of the channel’s chefs, Verna Banana – who has a passion for Asian-inspired recipes – commented: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of Channel 4 Served. I’m all about big flavours, comfort food and recipes that look impressive without breaking a sweat. I know this channel will bring joy and deliciousness to many and we’re only just getting started.”

Channel 4’s commissioning editor of Served, Catriona White, said: “I am thrilled to see Channel 4 Served go live, with our collective of brilliant creator chefs already resonating with an engaged audience. Designed to be super snackable, shareable and delicious doable, Served is plating up a Channel 4 twist to social-first food content. Made by fresh, new regional voices and produced in our purpose-built studio by 4Studio, I can’t wait for Served to entertain and inspire audiences around the UK.”

Nyall Cook, executive producer for 4Studio, added: “Served is already cooking with both fantastic content and brilliant viewer engagement. It’s exciting to oversee such a tasty production right in the centre of Leeds and working with a brilliant group of creator chefs representing and celebrating the diversity of UK food culture in their own unique and totally entertaining ways.”

Served is filmed in a new purpose-built studio at Sticks & Glass in the heart of Leeds, home of Channel 4’s national HQ.

Served is commissioned by Catriona White, Digital Commissioning Executive, Channel 4, and executive produced for 4Studio by Cook.