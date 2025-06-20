Dr Seuss Enterprises expands partnership with Little Dot Studios

Dr Seuss Enterprises has renewed and expanded its partnership with multi-platform production company, social media agency and digital media network, Little Dot Studios, following a successful collaboration that brought the celebrated world of Dr Seuss to YouTube audiences around the globe.

In 2024, Dr Seuss Enterprises increased investment in their YouTube presence as families continued to spend more time on the platform, resulting in viewership that skyrocketed by 993 per cent in 11 months. This enhanced agreement builds on the channel’s growth and introduces a new preschool series, Seuss Circle Time, premiering today [June 20th].

Since relaunching the channel in July 2024, the partnership has fuelled exponential growth. Subscribership has increased by 1,084 per cent, and the channel has accrued more than 150 million impressions.

Seuss Circle Time is an 8-week summer takeover. This series supports early learning through storytelling, singing, dancing, and interactive play with hosts Ziggy, Tizzie and Dr Seuss’ characters. Regular weekly 30-minute episodes will debut every Friday for eight weeks, before switching to monthly one-hour episodes beginning in September.

Beyond Seuss Circle Time, Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) in tandem with Dr Seuss Enterprises has also produced two additional new series, Crafty Fun with The Cat in the Hat, which just launched, and Learn to Draw Dr Seuss Babies. The team has implemented an ongoing organic channel management strategy, complemented by a global paid media activation as well.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO at Dr Seuss Enterprises, said, “As we think about where to bring the iconic IP of Dr Seuss, we are always looking at where the next generation of fans are spending their time. With so much family co-viewing happening on YouTube, we felt it was important to take a deliberate approach to building out our channel with high quality, entertaining content. In collaboration with Little Dot Studios, we have been able to quickly, and successfully, scale this destination into a hub that lets millions of fans delight in the iconic Dr Seuss characters they love on a daily basis.”

“This renewal enables us to build on our proven creative success and push boundaries with fresh storytelling and educational content that honours Dr Seuss’s spirit,” added James Loveridge, Co-Managing Director – Agency at Little Dot Studios. “With our deep understanding of YouTube and children’s media, we’re proud to help grow the brand’s legacy by reaching families across the US and beyond. Dr Seuss characters are already so beloved, and we are confident that audiences are going to relish viewing their favourite characters in new and interesting ways.”