Data: Netflix’s ad-tier viewing up 32% in Europe

Viewing time through Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan increased by 32 per cent in five key Western European markets between November 2024 and April 2025. according to data from Digital i.

The streaming media measurement company quantified the number of hours viewed to the ad-supported tier on Netflix in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain over the course of the six month period and recorded a collective rise of 152.7 million hours – from 470.2 million hours in November 2024 to 622.9 million in April 2025 – from households in those countries.

The biggest single increase was recorded in Germany, which saw a 44 per cent rise in hours viewed on the Standard with Ads plan from 81.3 million to 116.9 million hours viewed.

This was followed by 34 per cent rises in Spain (from 59.9 million to 80.2 million) and the UK (from 150.7 million to 202.6 million), a 26 per cent rise in France (from 129.1 million to 163.2 million) and a 22 per cent rise in Italy (from 49.1 million to 60 million) in that period.

Matt Ross, Digital i’s chief analytics officer, commented: “Netflix’s ad-supported tier has experienced strong growth in the past six months, and the increased take up has led to increased viewership across all regions. This is good news for Netflix’s ad business which now boasts strong levels of reach combined with high levels of viewership.”