Research: Loneliness driving poor mental health in film & TV industry

The Film and TV Charity, in partnership with The Centre for Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University, has published research into the relationship between mental health and loneliness. It reveals for that disproportionately high levels of loneliness experienced by people working behind the scenes in film and TV is a key driver of poor mental health, potentially costing the industry hundreds of million pounds a year.

The Charity’s Looking Glass research, conducted over five years, has consistently shown significantly higher levels of loneliness and poor mental health among behind-the-scenes workers compared with the general population. The most recent Looking Glass survey from 2024 shows that 35 per cent of respondents reported their mental health as poor or very poor compared to a national average of 18 per cent, with 30 per cent often feeling lonely compared to a national average of only 8 per cent.

The latest research identifies, for the first time, that experiences of loneliness in the industry are strongly influenced by work-related factors, including but not limited to:

· A culture of long and irregular working hours

· The transient nature of project-based employment

· Industry issues of bullying, harassment and discrimination

· Persistent stigma around loneliness and mental health at work which prevents people from speaking up and seeking support

· Workers from underrepresented and disempowered backgrounds feeling invisible (especially freelancers, those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, and those who are workless, neurodivergent, from the Black and Global Majority, Muslim, carers, LGBTQ, or from working class backgrounds)

As well as a huge personal cost, loneliness is also likely to be having a very significant economic impact on the industry. Combining 2024 figures from Deloitte and DCMS, it seems likely that the cost to the film and TV industry of poor mental health among its workforce may be as much as £400 million a year. The relationship between loneliness and poor mental health highlighted in the research endorses the idea that loneliness may account for a significant part of that sum.

The findings support existing efforts to address poor mental health in the sector but strongly suggests that tackling loneliness should be a key part of this approach. The research makes several recommendations to mitigate the impact of workplace loneliness which include employers maintaining communication and relationships with freelancers after and between projects; measuring and tracking loneliness such as through workplace wellbeing surveys; the creation of inclusive opportunities for meaningful workplace connections; and formal ‘buddy’ and peer support systems.

Marcus Ryder, CEO at the Film and TV Charity, commented: “Today’s findings, which build on research first presented in our 2022 Mind-Craft report, have significant implications not just for the screen sector but for the wider workforce, especially with freelancing becoming increasingly common. With the creative industries often described as both the original gig economy and the ‘canary in the coalmine’ for workforce issues affecting freelancers, this research should be of critical significance for policymakers across multiple sectors. It should also act as a catalyst for important work to eradicate stigma around these kinds of conversations to ensure that there’s an industry-wide focus on changing things for the better rather than simply expecting individuals to ‘be more resilient’.”

Lucy Maxwell, Community Development Manager at the Charity, said: “This research supports existing efforts to build industry communities and peer support initiatives via programmes such as our Community Partnerships. However, given the compelling evidence to suggest loneliness is the key driver of poor mental health in film and TV, we must all do more to tackle the root causes of loneliness and support those at greatest risk. This includes creating a more open and inclusive working culture, where people can share their experiences without fear of professional repercussions. Only then can we build the meaningful social connections in the workplace that are so vital for health and wellbeing.”

Andrea Wigfield, Professor of Applied Social and Policy Research at Sheffield Hallam University, Director at The Centre for Loneliness Studies, and Co-Director, Campaign to End Loneliness, added: “Despite the fact that we all spend so much of our lives working and there is a growing global concern around the public health impacts of loneliness, there is still relatively little research in this field. Furthermore, sectors such as the film and TV industry that are reliant on a freelance workforce have been largely overlooked. This new report makes a significant contribution to this field of study, and we hope it will be of great value, not only to policy makers working in film and TV, but to those with responsibility for the workforce as a whole.”