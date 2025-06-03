Nandy: ‘We’ll consult on AI, copyright’

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has confirmed that the government will consult with representatives of the creative industries on the implications of AI.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Deloitte and Enders Analysis’ Media & Telecoms 2025 & Beyond conference in London, Nandy noted that broadcast viewing is down by a quarter, but that on demand viewing was soaring, and that the advent of AI, with its enormous potential to support creativity, came with fresh challenges around copyright, authorship and fair compensation. “The consequences of this can be stark and they can be uneven. Take, for example, the dramatic shift in TV commissioning patterns that have seen the UK become a world leader in high end, at the same time that smaller producers have seen the value of their commissions fall by a third and too many talented creatives left out of work.”

In terms of AI, she said the government was determined to find a way forward that works for the creative industry and creators, as well as the tech industries. “Creators are the innovators, fundamental to our economic success in the future. And with my colleague Peter Kyle [Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology], we’re working together to find a better solution. The issue of AI and copyright needs to be properly considered and enforceable legislation drafted with the inclusion, involvement and experience of both creatives and technologists,” she stated.

“And so as soon as the Data Bill is passed by Parliament, Peter and I will begin a series of roundtables with representatives from across the creative industries to develop legislation, with both houses of Parliament given time to consider it before we proceed. We approach you with no preferred option in mind. During the consultation we have heard you loud and clear that what works for one part of the creative industries doesn’t work for another. Now you know as well as I do that in this international landscape, there are no easy solutions, but this government is determined to work with you to find a solution with transparency and trust as its foundation. We have heard you loud and clear,” she declared.

“I will never stop working for creatives to deliver solutions, transparency and the empowerment that you need in the digital age. We are a Labour government, and the principle of people must be paid for their work is foundational, and you have our word that if it doesn’t work for the creative industries, it will not work for us,” she asserted.

Separately, she confirmed that the government would launch the BBC Charter Review later in 2025 “to support a BBC that is empowered to continue to deliver a vital public service funded in a sustainable way. A BBC that can maintain the trust and support of the public in difficult times, support the wider ecosystem, and that is set up to drive growth in every part of the United Kingdom.”

“Later this month, we’ll publish a Creative Industries Sector Plan to turbocharge the growth of creative industries right across the UK,” she confirmed. “To support film and TV clusters from Birmingham to Belfast. To tap into the huge potential for growth that exists across our country.”