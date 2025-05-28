Over 13 million viewers have tuned-in to Prime Video’s debut season of UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the UK & Ireland across the 2024–25 season, setting a new record for the most watched season of sport on Prime Video in Europe.

This season’s Knockout Phase also set new record audiences for individual live sporting events on Prime Video in the UK. Paris Saint-Germain’s victory against Liverpool in the Round of 16, including extra-time and penalties, set a new UK viewership record, surpassing 5 million viewers across the evening. The PSG Semi-Final victory against Arsenal also attracted more than 5 million viewers, with both Arsenal and Manchester City’s fixtures against 15-time UCL champions Real Madrid reaching over 4 million viewers. All of these matches surpassed the previous record live audience for Prime Video UK, set by Arsenal’s top of the table clash with Manchester City in the Premier League back in February 2023.

Coverage of Prime Video’s debut UCL season in the UK & Ireland concluded with an extra-time classic between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona, which also reached over 4 million viewers across the evening.

“These record audiences show how the reach and accessibility of Prime extends these huge European matches to even more fans,” said Alex Green, Managing Director of Prime Video Sport, International. “This is also a great credit to our talented production team who make these headline Tuesday matches a truly must-watch spectacle, with 90 minutes of pre-match coverage and a constant pitch-side presence that fans have really responded to. We are just getting started and will continue to innovate as we develop our coverage next season.”

Prime Video has streamed the UCL Tuesday top-pick in Germany and Wednesday top-pick in Italy for four seasons, beginning in 2021. Prime Video’s debut UCL season of the top-pick Tuesday match in the UK and Ireland featured 17 fixtures from the Play-Off stage through to the Semi-Finals. Prime’s experienced on-air team including Gabby Logan, Wayne Rooney, Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge, Alex Aljoe, Alan Shearer and Jon Champion, delivered pitch-side coverage from eight iconic stadiums, including Anfield, the Emirates Stadium, Villa Park, San Siro and the Allianz Arena.

Coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the UK and Ireland will return in August for the 2025-26 season, in a deal that runs through to the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.