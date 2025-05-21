STV outlines FastFwd strategy

Scottish commercial PSB STV Group is holding a Capital Markets Event for analysts and investors at which the leadership team will present STV FastFwd to 2030, a refresh of the business strategy, and set out new long-term growth targets.

Through execution of this strategy, STV’s vision for 2030 is to be a globally recognised content powerhouse, and Scotland’s leading platform for audiences and advertisers.

Broadcast & Digital combined into new Audience division

Audience extending into audio with launch of new radio station

New hyper-targeted cross-platform ad proposition at pilot stage

Strategic investment in branded content start-up, Fan Club

Targets for FY2030: STV Studios to double revenue to £200 million (€237m) at 10 per cent operating margin Audience division to grow revenue annually in line with GDP and operating margin of 17-20 per cent Group operating profit of between £30 million-£35 million



Key elements of the strategic updates are that STV will:

Create an Audience business through combining the existing Digital (STV Player) and Broadcast (STV) divisions to deliver a cost-efficient, future-proofed total audience and advertising proposition

Expand Audience from video into audio with the launch of a new commercial radio station, presented and produced from Scotland for Scottish audiences

Develop a new hyper-targeted advertising proposition across video and audio using AI to provide cost-effective advertising, unlocking incremental revenue in the medium-term

Add a branded content business to STV Studios through start-up investment to secure a minority holding in FAN CLUB, a newly created digital content business, providing STV with access to a rapidly growing market and potential partnership opportunities across the creative label portfolio

Drive STV Studios’ operating margin to 10 per cent through continued focus on high margin international IP and library growth

These strategic actions can be delivered within a capital allocation framework that can be satisfied through continued strong cash generation and existing bank facilities, with net debt: EBITDA maintained in a range of 1x to 1.5x. The recovery plans for the Group’s defined benefit pension schemes end in October 2030, at which point incremental free cash flow of £10 million+ per annum becomes available, creating increased capital allocation optionality.

STV will also provide an update on FY26 targets, restated to reflect the new divisional structure:

Grow digital revenues to £30 million (pre commission on national VoD sales)

Generate Audience division margin of at least 15 per cent

Grow Studios revenues to £120 million-£140 million at an operating margin of at least 8 per cent

At least 25 per cent of Studios revenues to come from international markets

Delivery £5 million p.a. run rate cost savings

Q1 2025 trading update

STV has confirmed total advertising revenue (TAR) in line with previous guidance.

TAR for January to April was -2 per cent year on year with both regional advertising (+7 per cent) and VoD (+8 per cent) performing ahead of expectations. National linear performed slightly behind expectations at -7 per cent

Q1 TAR was down 3 per cent year on year as expected

Q2 TAR year on year is impacted by the strong Euro-driven revenues in 2024 and is expected to be down c.18 per cent. When combined with a Q1 TAR of -3 per cent, H1 2025 is expected to be down c.10 per cent year on year. Compared to 2023, we expect Q2 and H1 to be broadly flat.

At the end of April 2025, the STV Studios’ forward order book was £66 million (Feb-25 £76m), reflecting revenue recognised of £17 million and new commissions won of £7 million.

“Today’s FastFwd 2030 strategy refresh outlines our vision to not only grow our presence in Scotland but to further establish STV on the international stage,” stated Rufus Radcliffe, Chief Executive. “Combining our broadcast and digital divisions and extending into audio both simplifies and further diversifies our advertising business. The launch of a new radio station and the continued growth of STV Player enable us to unlock exciting new opportunities for our customers.”

“There is no ceiling to the international growth of STV Studios and we are delighted to welcome Fan Club into our family of labels. We have a clear vision and plan to 2030 to maximise the growth potential of the business and we will move at pace to ensure we deliver for our investors, customers, partners, viewers and our people.”