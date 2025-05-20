Channel 4.0 content coming to Spotify

Channel 4 has announced a move to become the first UK broadcaster to bring video programming to Spotify, with content becoming available to audiences starting later this week. Programming from Channel 4.0, its digital-first platform, will be made available to all Spotify users on mobile and desktop apps.

Channel 4.0’s programming, serving 13–24-year-olds with content from creators rooted in youth culture, has seen strong growth since its launch in 2022, with viewing across all platforms up 99 per cent in 2024.

Channel 4.0 content coming soon to Spotify will include Minor Issues (Wall of Entertainment), Hear Me Out (After Party Studios) and Secret Sauce (Acme Films & Wall of Entertainment).

Alex Mahon, Channel 4 CEO, said: “Gen Z are watching video across lots of digital platforms as well as on Channel 4 heartland ones and Spotify is very much one of the new, so that’s where we’re going. This new first of its kind approach puts Channel 4 content in another place where people already are. It is another first from Channel 4 and is on course with our Fast Forward strategy to grow new audiences and fresh revenue. We’ve always led the pack on digital – and we’re doing it again.”

Roman Wasenmüller, VP of Spotify’s Podcast Business, added: “We see Spotify as a powerful tool for broadcasters like Channel 4 to connect with new and loyal audiences. Video consumption is growing rapidly on Spotify, and our platform provides the perfect space for Channel 4 to extend its reach, build even stronger relationships with their audience, and drive incremental revenues.”