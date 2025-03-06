Research: Competition intensifies in Finnish streaming market

Since 2018, the number of paid streaming subscribers in Finland has doubled, surpassing three million by the end of 2024. Today, 60 per cent of the households have at least one paid streaming service, according to research from Mediaivision. This is considerably lower than in the other Nordic countries, where the household penetration averages around 70 per cent. This suggests room for further growth also in Finland.

The competition between global and local players is also contributing to the growth potential.

Netflix is the single largest paid streaming service in Finland, with approximately 800,000 paying households. However, its market share has declined in recent years as services such as Disney+ and Prime Video are growing at a faster pace than Netflix.

Nordic media companies are also actively strengthening their positions in streaming. Schibsted’s recent acquisition of Telia Company’s TV & Media business, including Finnish TV company MTV, is an illustration of this.

“The Finnish TV and video market is increasingly heading towards streaming, largely driven by the global streaming companies,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, senior analyst at Mediavision. “But we also see that the social media platforms play an increasingly important role. Video consumption on these platforms has surged in recent years. This further intensifies competition, forcing services to adapt to changing audience behaviours.”