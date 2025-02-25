Telia sells TV & Media business to Schibsted Media

Telia Company has entered into an agreement to sell its TV & Media business, including the TV4 and MTV brands in Sweden and Finland respectively, to Schibsted Media at an enterprise value of SEK 6.55 billion (€0.59bn) on a cash and debt-free basis.

Telia says the agreement is in line with its “active portfolio management and focus on growth in its core connectivity business in the Nordic and Baltic regions”.

The transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 2025 at the latest, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Through a multi-year partnership, Telia will continue to distribute TV4 and MTV’s content as part of its consumer TV offering.

Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO, commented: “Our priority is to focus on what Telia does best – providing world-class connectivity on which millions of people rely every day – and this agreement clearly reflects that. We have an opportunity to secure a new home for TV & Media with a strategic long-term Nordic owner that can further develop the business while maintaining its editorial independence. Thanks to a multi-year distribution partnership, we will continue offering TV4 and MTV’s content as part of the attractive line-up that has helped make Telia’s TV customers the most satisfied in Sweden for nine of the past 10 years.”

The proceeds from the transaction will be used for deleveraging. Telia expects to report TV & Media as held for sale and discontinued operations in Q1 2025, and to recognise a non-cash impairment of around SEK 2 billion.

Headquartered in Oslo and founded in 1839, Schibsted Media owns news brands such as VG and Aftenposten in Norway, Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet in Sweden, and additional Nordic media holdings.

Siv Juvik Tveitnes (pictured), Schibsted Media CEO, added: “Since Aftonbladet became part of Schibsted in 1996, we have been dedicated to Sweden, making this a truly historic day for us. As competition with global tech giants intensifies, building complete and nationally rooted media positions with scale and investment capacity is more important than ever to safeguard editorial independence. This agreement marks a significant step towards forming a leading Nordic media destination.”

In Sweden, the TV & Media business comprises the TV4 family of advertising-funded and pay-TV channels, the TV4 Play streaming service, and the Fotbollskanalen and Köket websites. The Finnish operations consist of MTV’s advertising-funded and pay-TV channels, alongside the MTV Katsomo streaming service. TV & Media currently has approximately 1,200 employees across the two countries.