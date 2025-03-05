ERA recognises entertainment’s Future Leaders

Digital entertainment and retail association ERA has created a new Future Leaders Programme to celebrate new executive talent in digital entertainment companies and retailers.

The objective is to incubate fast-rising young executives, provide networking and mentoring opportunities and to ensure new voices are heard in the fast-changing digital entertainment and retail landscape.

The programme was launched today in the 25th anniversary edition of the annual ERA Yearbook, the definitive statistical guide to the music, video and games sectors.

The initiative has been spearheaded by ERA Chair Linda Walker, who said: “New talent is rightly celebrated among musicians, filmmakers and games developers, but new talent in streaming services and retail is also the lifeblood of the digital entertainment companies and retailers who make up ERA’s membership. This new programme aims to nurture the next generation while also feeding new ideas and perspectives into ERA’s work on behalf of the industry.”

The first five honorees will be added to via a new Rising Star Award at ERA’s annual Entertainment Champion Awards which take place in September.

The initial cohort were presented with awards at an informal ceremony last week. They are:

Mitch Page , 29, Senior Label Relations Manager, Amazon Music UK who said “It’s great to be recognised, It’s good to be told you’re doing a good job. I’m really looking forward to being part of the NextGen board and being part of a group of individuals who can offer new perspectives and insight. I care deeply about this industry, the well-being of my colleagues and artists, and the success of British music. The best way to deal with common problems is by people coming together and working like this.”

, Georgia Butler, 24, Events Manager at Brighton independent store Resident Music who said: “ It really is an honour to be recognised like this. My role is quite different to everyone else, working for an independent record store. I think it’s really important that we have that diversity. With the rise of vinyl and the huge uptick in instore and outstore events over the past years, we are a big part in helping album campaigns. In my day-to-day job, I speak to a lot of labels, but I don’t really get the opportunity to speak to the digital services. I’m really looking forward to hearing insight on that and learning more about the future of the industry.”

Esme Pitts, 29, Commercial Manager, Sky Store who said: "I am super-happy and honoured to be selected. From the meetings I've had with ERA, it's a real safe space and a place for collaboration. It is an industry body I want to be associated with. I want to help improve and evolve the industry I work in and to have a voice in the room."

Melanie Davis, 29, Product Manager, Supply Chain, Songtradr who said: "I'm over the moon. It's an amazing opportunity to be a part of a board for the first time. It's so important to have different age groups and tenures involved in conversations like these. We are being given a voice and a chance to learn. I'm excited and grateful to ERA."

Josh Holland, 28, Strategic Partner Manager, Label Development at YouTube. who said: "I'm genuinely thrilled to be recognised in this way. The talent in this group is incredible, and I've had the pleasure of crossing paths with some of them before – they're not only exceptionally talented but also genuinely wonderful people. To be named alongside them is a huge compliment. ERA does such important work, and I hope this group can help drive its mission forward, making a real difference across industries."

The first cohort were nominated from among ERA’s membership and then selected by ERA’s Executive board.

ERA CEO, Kim Bayley, added: “The launch of our Future Leaders Programme is one of the most significant developments at ERA in recent years. We are delighted to support the next generation of leading executives on their journey and look forward to benefitting from their insights into the future of digital entertainment and retailing. I am confident that ERA and the broader industry will be enriched by their work.”