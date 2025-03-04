Research: Streaming revenue overtakes public TV in Europe

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that total revenues from paid streaming services (including subscriptions and advertising) surpassed public TV revenue (from taxes, licence fees and advertising) in Europe for the first time in 2024.

Streaming has enjoyed strong growth in Europe, with Ampere predicting a 37 per cent increase in revenue to reach €38.4 billion by 2029, primarily driven by US streaming giants. As a decline in the financial power of public service broadcasters would have significant implications for the future of European TV, and how PSBs respond will be crucial.



Key findings: Streaming revenues soar as public TV revenue stagnates

Streaming revenue in Europe is expected to grow by 37 per cent to €38.4 billion by 2029, with Netflix remaining the most important contributor. Meanwhile, public TV revenue growth from licence fees, taxes, and advertising is stagnant, projected to rise by just 1 per cent to €27.9 billion by 2029. This trend is particularly challenging for countries like France, where alternative funding models have replaced licence fees

The US streaming giants have enjoyed strong growth in their European revenues. Netflix leads the growth following the introduction of its ad tier in 2022, its account sharing crackdown, and more recent expansion into live events. Disney+ and Prime Video also introduced advertising in the region so, by 2029, advertising is forecast to account for 8 per cent of these groups’ European revenues.

Subscription price hikes from streamers have also helped drive further growth, as have further launches of new products – such as Max’s European launch

In 2024, public broadcasters commissioned 43 per cent of all TV titles in Europe, acting as a stabilising force in the broader European production sector. However, a decline in their financial power could have significant implications for the future of European TV

Despite the changing financial power, European public service broadcasters’ VoD services are highly popular among local audiences and consistently rank among the most used VoD services. According to Ampere’s biannual survey of internet households, local public service broadcasters VoD services were the second most used streaming video platform in Q3 2024 in the UK, Denmark and Finland, while in Sweden and Norway, respective local public service broadcasters’ platforms ranked third.

Sam Young, Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “While Ampere’s projected public TV revenue growth represents a challenging outlook, Public Service Broadcasters remain a crucial stabilising force in the European TV landscape. To remain competitive amid shifting viewing habits, and in the face of global streamers, PSBs must prioritise the development of their streaming platforms and find innovative ways to operate within limited and often uncertain funding structures. Forming ambitious strategic partnerships can enable them to continue to produce high-quality content at lower costs and expand their audience reach.”

“However, local governments must recognise the need for financially sustainable models, especially as broadcasters face rising content costs, driven by increasing competition from global streamers. Adequate funding is not only essential for PSBs to keep investing in distinctive programming and fulfilling their public service remits, it is also necessary to support the wider European production sector,” concluded Young.