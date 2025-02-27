Forecast: Netflix set to surpass YouTube in video revenue

Netflix is on track to surpass YouTube in total video revenue for the first time in 2025, according to Omdia data presented at MIP TV London 2025.

As of 2024, YouTube remains ahead, generating $42.5 billion (€40.6bn), while Netflix recorded $39.2 billion. However, in 2025, Netflix is projected to overtake YouTube, reaching $46.2 billion, fueled by $43.2 billion from subscriptions and $3.2 billion from advertising. YouTube, meanwhile, is expected to generate $45.6 billion, with $36 billion from advertising and $9.6 billion from YouTube Premium.

A Tale of Two Streaming Giants: Revenue Models and Reach

Netflix and YouTube derive their revenues in fundamentally different ways, says Omdia:

Netflix will have more than 340 million paying subscribers in 2025 , with over 600 million users benefiting from its content.

YouTube, however, reaches more than 2 billion users globally , leveraging its massive scale through advertising and premium subscriptions.

“In markets like the US and the UK, there is significant overlap between audiences,” said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia. “In the US, 57 per cent of YouTube users are also Netflix subscribers, while in the UK, that number rises to 67 per cent. This dynamic presents opportunities for both platforms.”

Competition or Collaboration?

While often positioned as rivals, YouTube and Netflix increasingly collaborate rather than compete.

“I see more collaboration than competition between YouTube, Netflix, and other industry players,” Rua Aguete stated. “Streaming services, broadcasters, and platforms are working together through marketing partnerships, content distribution, and advertising deals.”

A key example is Netflix’s use of YouTubers to promote Squid Game, tapping into influencer-driven marketing to attract new subscribers. Meanwhile, YouTube is proving to be a powerful platform for premium content, outperforming FAST services.

“At the end of 2024, YouTube generated seven times more revenue than FAST platforms – $42.5 billion versus $6 billion,” continued Rua Aguete. “Major studios are recognising this potential. Warner Bros, for instance, recently released 37 full-length movies for free on YouTube, and we expect to see more partnerships of this nature.”

The Future of Streaming & Advertising

Looking ahead, YouTube is making a push for more TV-like content. “Large players can turn this situation to their advantage by entering favourable ad-share agreements or even selling some of the associated sponsorship and video directly,” Rua Aguete said.

She also emphasised the role of YouTubers in cinema recovery, with influencer-driven promotion playing an increasing role in movie marketing strategies.

Another key trend is the shift in YouTube consumption to Connected TV. “Viewers are watching YouTube on the big screen more than ever before,” Rua Aguete noted. “This changes the advertising game, making YouTube an even bigger player in premium video.”

As streaming, advertising, and audience engagement continue to evolve, Omdia believes these insights highlight the growing interplay between digital platforms, content creators and traditional media.