Research: Smart TV viewing time soars

Research by Ampere Analysis shows that among 18- 64-year-old Internet users, Smart TVs are now the predominant device for consuming content in the US. Time spent watching content on Smart TVs has increased by 27 per cent since Q1 2021.

This means almost one-third (31 per cent) of viewing time among Internet users is via a Smart TV – higher than any other connected device. Among this group, Smart TV’s share of viewing overtook that of ‘regular’ TV in Q3 2022 and has been growing since.





Further key findings include:

US Internet users now spend more than 1hr 30mins daily watching content on Smart TVs. This is 31 per cent of their total viewing time

Time spent on Smart TVs grew 27 per cent between Q3 2021 and Q3 2024

This has been driven by significant growth in ownership of Smart TVs in the market. As of Q3 2024, ownership by US internet users was 78 per cent, versus just 59 per cent in Q3 2016

Viewing on Smart TVs in the US has increased most among 55-64-year-olds who increasingly engage with digital content. This cohort’s viewing of streaming services has increased by 61 per cent, faster than any other age group surveyed by Ampere

While Samsung has retained its position as the top-owned brand in the market, TCL is growing rapidly. The proportion of Smart TV households that own a TCL device increased by nearly 50 per cent between Q3 2019 and Q3 2024

It’s a similar picture in Europe; 76 per cent of internet users own a Smart TV, up 25 per cent over the past three years

This has meant that the share of viewing time for Smart TVs in Europe has increased by a similar rate, growing 25 per cent between Q3 2021 and Q3 2024 in the region

However, European Internet users still spend proportionally more time with broadcast TV channels, and a little less – just under an hour per day – with Smart TV devices.

Annabel Yeomans, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “As engagement with streaming services continues to grow, so does the uptake of Smart TVs which provide easy access to a range of platforms. As one of the most advanced streaming markets globally, the US has seen some of the strongest growth in uptake and Ampere expects this to continue, particularly among older audiences who are watching more streaming services. In Europe, on the other hand, the strength of linear TV has meant a slower growth for Smart TVs, but even here they are increasing share of viewing time.”