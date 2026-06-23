Titan OS signs manufacturer partnership with Sharp

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a manufacturer partnership with Sharp, under which Titan OS will power smart TVs produced by Sharp across Europe. The deal broadens Titan OS’s distribution footprint and strengthens its presence across key European markets.

In addition to manufacturing, the collaboration is planned to include a strategic focus on measurement and monetisation. By working closely together, Titan OS and Sharp aim to enable deeper audience insights and create enhanced value for advertisers seeking high-quality, measurable connected TV opportunities.

“This partnership with Titan OS reflects our ambition to continue delivering premium smart TV experiences tailored to European consumers,” said Witalis Korecki, CEO of Sharp Consumer Electronics Europe. “By combining Sharp’s heritage in consumer electronics with Titan OS’ independent and innovative platform, we are creating a strong foundation for future growth, smarter entertainment experiences and new opportunities for advertisers and content partners alike.”

“This partnership with Sharp marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Jacinto Roca, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Titan OS. “We are honoured to work with a brand with such strong heritage, high levels of consumer trust and broad mainstream recognition. By bringing together Sharp’s strength as one of Europe’s leading TV manufacturers with Titan OS’ independent platform, we are scaling faster and smarter, helping to shape the future of TV in Europe. At the same time, our collaboration around measurement and monetisation will unlock new value for advertisers seeking high-quality and measurable connected TV opportunities.”