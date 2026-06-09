Hoppr appoints Groves as Chief Revenue Officer

Hoppr, a specialist in addressable TV and targeted advertising solutions, has announced the appointment of Jim Groves as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), based in London and effective immediately.

Groves brings 25 years of media industry leadership, most recently serving as Managing Director at Dentsu in Australia. He has also held roles across WPP, Ogilvy and Publicis, giving him deep expertise across the global advertising agency ecosystem.

As CRO, Groves will lead Hoppr’s global revenue strategy and oversee European commercial operations, building relationships with agencies, brands and broadcast partners across the region’s growing addressable TV market.

George Gelavis, Executive Chairman of Hoppr, commented: “Jim’s track record speaks for itself. He has spent 25 years operating at the highest levels of the global agency world and brings exactly the combination of strategic vision and commercial expertise we need at this stage of our journey. Establishing London as our European headquarters with Jim at the helm positions us perfectly to serve this global advertising market. It’s a statement of intent about where we’re taking Hoppr next.” Groves added: “CTV and streaming are at an inflection point globally. Hoppr has built a proprietary martech platform that solves real problems around addressability, audience targeting and measurement that the industry hasn’t cracked yet. After spending many years in agency, the move to product and platform side feels like a natural evolution for me. This is an opportunity to sit closer to the product, closer to the data and closer to where the advertising industry is actually being reshaped. London has always been at the intersection of the world’s most sophisticated programmatic buying community and has an addressable TV market growing faster than almost anywhere else. The opportunity to build something from the ground up with technology that’s already ahead of where most buyers and planners currently are is exactly the kind of challenge I was looking for. It feels good to be back home in the UK.”

The appointment follows Hoppr’s commitment to establish London as its new European regional headquarters with plans to expand the team throughout 2026.