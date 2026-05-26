Sky signs World Cup ad deal with News UK

Sky has signed an integrated advertising deal with News UK to promote its Sky Glass product ahead of the forthcoming World Cup. The deal will see Sky Glass integrated into a range of advertising and sponsorship executions across The Sun, Times Media and talkSPORT, including original video content, podcast integrations, print sponsorship, digital display and more.

With The Sun, Sky will sponsor Ones to Watch, a new 8-part series from the Sun Originals video commissioning stream which will enable Sky Glass to position itself alongside data-driven analysis looking at the players to watch in the tournament. Sky will also be sponsoring The Sun’s World Cup wall chart in print as well as running digital display on tabloid’s wesbite.

With talkSPORT, Sky Glass will sponsor its How to Win the World Cup visualised podcast exploring different elements of World Cup glory with a cast of comedians, World Cup veterans, journalists and influencers. A standout breakfast competition to win a Sky Glass setup will be promoted on air on talkSPORT and via Octave’s broader digital audio network.

In The Times, Sky Glass will sponsor the 64-page World Cup preview supplement in print as well as the World Cup countdown timer online and on the app alongside a display takeover of the football section in the run-up to the tournament.

David Dumville, Director of Content Solutions, News UK, commented: “News UK’s brands are at the centre of the nation’s conversations – and this summer millions will be turning to The Times, The Sun and talkSPORT from the first kick to the last whistle. This enables us to offer Sky a unique and diverse advertising and sponsorship proposition for the World Cup. From original, commissioned video and podcast content through to digital sponsorship and display, Sky Glass will be able to reach and engage a valuable audience at scale across our brands with innovative integrations into quality content. This campaign uniquely showcases Sky Glass as the centerpiece of the home entertainment experience. By capturing the anticipation surrounding a landmark summer of sport, these features highlight why the brand is a must-have for anyone seeking premium sports coverage.”

Ben MacLaren, Head of Media Planning, Sky, added: “Sky Glass gives fans an incredible way to watch sport this summer, with stunning 4k quantum dot display, immersive Dolby audio and a dedicated Sports Mode that intelligently adapts the screen to the action on the pitch. Through our partnership with News UK, we’re able to connect with sports fans across the UK during the moments that matter most.”