CNC: €135.2m US streamer investment in French-funded TV

The integration of global SVoDs into the French audiovisual support fund since 2021 has reset the traditional order, according to French funding public body CNC which unveiled its 2025 French TV production annual round-up at the Cannes Film Festival.

Independent online services, not belonging to public or private broadcasters, commissioned 231 hours of content in 2025 (vs 180 in 2024), reaching a second highest historical level after 2018 (254 hours). But, following market trends, their investments decreased, from €145.4 million in 2024 to €135.6 million in 2025. Some €15.5 million in production aid was paid by the CNC to the programmes commissioned by these services.

Regarding the five dominant US streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV), they have ordered 93 hours of content for a total investment of €135.2 million, the CNC noted. On some shows, the platforms are also active in pre-sales.

Overall, the CNC round-up is marked by a 4.7 per cent decrease in volume to 4,362 programming funded hours. This is lower than the average over the last decade, and an example of the commissioning decline by broadcasters (-4.7 per cent) as well a fall in foreign contributions. Except drama (1,135 hours, + 0.8 per cent over one year), all genres (documentary, animation, live) have been impacted.

In 2025, the funding body granted €243.4 million (- 3.5 per cent) in aid, for €1.9 billion global budgets (-7.7 per cent). The contributions from broadcasters and platforms decreased to €980.4 million.

This remains the second highest historical level after 2024. PSB channels France Télévisions, Arte France, LCP-AN and Public Sénat played a leading role with 54.4 per cent of the total hourly volume of programmes aided by the CNC compared to 52.5 cent in 2024, according to the study.

Private groups were behind 30.3 cent of the funded hours (34.4 per cent in 2024), which is the lowest level since 2007. They represent 36.3 per cent of the overall contributions of broadcasters.

The domestic market has also been shaken by the 35.4 per cent fall of foreign contribution to €118.4 million, after a strong increase in 2024.