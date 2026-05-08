Italy broadens FTA coverage for sports and cultural events

Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom) has updated its list of events of ‘significant public importance’ that must be broadcast free-to-air to at least 80 per cent of the Italian population.

This revised list is notably broader than previous versions, encompassing a diverse range of sporting and cultural milestones.

Major sporting events include the Olympics and Paralympics, Italian national football matches, and European cup finals involving Italian teams. Coverage now extends to rugby, cycling (including the Giro d’Italia), athletics, swimming, fencing and skiing, as well as elite tennis tournaments such as Grand Slams and the Masters 1000.

The list also includes key cultural events, such as the Sanremo Festival, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, New Year’s concerts and prestigious opera premieres at La Scala and San Carlo.

To prevent exclusive monopolies on culturally significant content, the resolution stipulates that pay-TV platforms or broadcasters who acquire these rights must offer to transfer them to free-to-air providers under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms.

The measure outlines specific conditions for exercising these rights and establishes a framework for sanctions in cases of non-compliance. Additionally, a review clause allows the regulations to be adjusted in response to future market shifts or technological advancements.