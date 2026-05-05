Paramount+ nears 80m subs; integrating Pluto TV

Paramount Skydance’s pre-tax earnings rose in Q1 2026 as streamlined operations and ‌improved results in its streaming and studios businesses helped offset declines in television. The results are the first since the media giant agreed a $110 billion (€94bn) deal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were $1.16 billion, up 59 per cent from a year ago, boosted by the Paramount-Skydance merger. Revenue was up 2 per cent to $7.35 ​billion, partly attributed to cost savings and an ​11 per cent increase in streaming revenue to $2.4 billion. Paramount+ subscribers stood at 79.6 million in Q1, up 700,000 from Q4 2025. Popular content on the SVoD service included The Madison (pictured), Landman and Marshals, as well as the UFC deal with TKO.

The TV Media division saw Q1 revenues fall by 6 per cent to $3.67 billion.

Menawhile, Paramount has announced that its FAST platform Pluto TV will relaunch on the Paramount+ platform this summer. Paramount CEO David Ellison said the relaunch of service on the Paramount+ platform will allow the company to offer a better user experience, including more-personalised content recommendations.

We believe [VoD content] presents a better overall consumer experience and is more valuable for advertisers given the intent associated with VoD,” Ellison said.