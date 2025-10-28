Paramount expands UFC deal

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, and UFC, the MMA organisation, have announced a seven-year, multi-territory expansion of their partnership, securing UFC media rights for Paramount+ across Latin America and Australia starting in 2026.

This agreement expands upon the seven-year media rights partnership announced in August in which Paramount+ becomes the exclusive home of all UFC events in the US starting in 2026.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

“Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount,” said Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount. “We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”

UFC fans across Latin America, including Brazil, will have access to all 13 marquee numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights televised live, at no additional cost to Paramount+ subscribers.

Paramount+ Australia is also stepping into the Octagon. As part of its expanded sports offering, the streaming service is bringing Australians a lineup of UFC content – including all 30 UFC Fight Nights, as well as the prelims for all marquee UFC numbered events.

Details on the first UFC events to stream live on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America and Australia will be announced in coming weeks.