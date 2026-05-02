BBC Studios, Lego Group reveal new Lego Bluey playsets

BBC Studios and the Lego Group have unveiled new range of playsets expanding the Bluey portfolio across Lego Duplo, Lego 4+ and Lego 5+. The four new sets for ages 2 – 5+ years, will launch globally from June 1st and will provide even more opportunities for families to play and connect with Bluey and her family and friends, whilst bringing the world of Bluey to life through Lego play.

Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world and is now one of the most-watched TV series globally. The BAFTA and multi-Emmy Award-winning phenomenon airs in over 140 countries and is the number one most-streamed title in the U.S. for both 20241 and 20252 (Nielsen). Bluey is also a top performing kids’ show in several other countries including Australia and the UK3,4. Following its debut in Australia in 2018,has gained millions of fans around the world and is now one of the most-watched TV series globally. The BAFTA and multi-Emmy Award-winning phenomenon airs in over 140 countries and is the number one most-streamed title in the U.S. for both 20241 and 20252 (Nielsen).is also a top performing kids’ show in several other countries including Australia and the UK3,4. The latest additions to the Lego Bluey range build on the partnership’s mission to bring families together through play, drawing on Bluey’s annual brand theme Playdates with Friends and expanding the offering across Lego Duplo, Lego 4+ and Lego 5+. With a variety of build-and-play experiences inspired by the show, the new sets encourage creativity, storytelling and shared moments, whilst supporting the development of key emotional and cognitive skills.

Suzy Lee Raia, EVP of Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios, commented: “Following the incredible response to our first Lego Bluey sets, we’re thrilled to expand the world even further with four new additions to the Lego Duplo and Lego Bluey portfolio. These new sets introduce even more characters, locations and playful moments that families know and love from the show, inviting children and parents to build and play together. Bluey’s universal themes of creativity, connection and everyday family life continue to translate beautifully into Lego play, and we can’t wait to see how fans bring these new sets to life at home.”

“Bluey captures the joy of everyday family moments and that makes it a perfect match for Lego building and play,” added Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, Global Head of Preschool Audience at the Lego Group. “With these new Lego Bluey preschool playsets, we wanted to bring those familiar stories, characters and shared moments of fun to life in ways that inspire creativity, connection and playful storytelling for families and young builders everywhere.”

The Lego Bluey (11217) Brick-Built Bluey Family set for ages 5+, lets kids build and play with all four members of Bluey’s family – Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad – in brick-built form. The set encourages hands-on play and customisation, with poseable figures featuring adjustable facial features to show different expressions. Packed with accessories recognisable from the show including a campfire, marshmallow, camera and ice cream – the set offers plenty of opportunities for creativity, storytelling and display, with all items storing neatly inside the figures themselves.

The LEGO Bluey (11216) Grannies with Bingo and Bluey set for ages 4+, provides a playful building experience inspired by a classic moment from the Bluey TV series. After building the garden scene, kids can jump into the fun as Bluey and Bingo dress up as the grannies Janet and Rita, climb into their Granny car and head toward the sandpit for adventure. The set includes a car with a flip‑up roof, a garden scene with a fence and flowers and a sandbox complete with a bucket, spade and sandcastle, plus two minifigures of Bluey and Bingo in their granny costumes. Designed with budding builders in mind, the set is packed with engaging details and comes with colourful pictorial instructions, a large Starter Brick and separate bags with one model per build – making creative construction fast, accessible and fun.

Another LEGO Bluey (11221) set, School with Rusty and Bluey for ages 4+, includes Bluey and Rusty minifigures and brings the fun of Bluey’s school to life. Inspired by the Early Baby episode, it includes recognizable details such as an opening door, decorated walls, a hospital bed, incubator and push‑along stroller – giving kids everything they need to recreate scenes from the show whilst building confidence through hands‑on play.

Lastly, children ages 2+ can get creative with LEGO DUPLO Bluey Pizza Girls with Muffin and Bluey (10469); a colourful set inspired by a much‑loved episode Pizza Girls. Kids can role‑play running their own pizza delivery service as they take orders, make muddy pizzas and load them into Muffin’s car for delivery. Designed to support learning through play, the set encourages observation, imitation and early social skills as children recreate familiar Bluey moments. It includes two LEGO DUPLO figures, Muffin’s car, a mud‑pizza accessory, a tree with a swing and a fire pit – giving young fans everything they need to relive the fun of the Pizza Girls episode or create new stories of their own.