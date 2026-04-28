Tubi unveils slate of exclusive creator series

Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, has announced a new slate of exclusive digital-first creator series from Keith Lee, Bob The Drag Queen, Rock Squad, Sarah Dorothy Little and Brooklyn Queen, CelinaSpookyBoo, Sofi Manassyan, Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, Sick Animation, and ExplosmEntertainment.

With genres ranging from adult animation and mystery to beauty and food, Tubi says its growing library of creator-driven content spans fandoms that have rarely had a home on streaming and brings them to an audience of over 100 million monthly active users.

“Tubi continues to be the go-to destination for audiences, where bold creator-driven content lives alongside the biggest Hollywood hits, even from the most niche corners of the internet,” commented Rich Bloom, General Manager, Creator Programmes & Executive Vice President, Business Development at Tubi. “Appetite for this content already has a stronghold with Tubi audiences so we’re continuing to give digital-first creators, who know their audiences deeply, a platform to go bigger and spread their original stories.”

New content coming exclusively to Tubi includes:

Keith Lee is an entrepreneur, creator, and cultural tastemaker known for turning authentic reviews and real influence into a community-driven platform that uplifts everyday businesses. Keith has amassed over 20 million followers through his honest, relatable reviews that move people from their timelines to tables. Now, he brings Keith Lee’s FamiLee Day exclusively to Tubi. The series chronicles Keith and his family as they hit the road to handpick the final restaurant to be featured at his first-ever food festival, culminating in an exclusive look at the FamiLee Day event on May 16th in New Orleans. Part one of the series will premiere during May and June 2026, with part two debuting in 2027. Bob the Drag Queen is a comedian, drag queen, author, and actor who stars in Bob the Drag Queen’s Game Night: Blood on The Clock Tower Edition . The series turns the wildly popular social-deduction game into must-watch entertainment: Bob and a cast of players taking on secret roles, navigating daytime debates and nighttime eliminations, and trying to outwit, outlast, and out-scheme everyone in the room before time runs out. The series premieres on Tubi in July. Rock Squad is a massively popular teen and family channel with over four million subscribers and billions of views, created by Nicole O’Rourke. After the success of the exclusive series Bloodsuckers: Origins , Rock Squad returns to Tubi with several new titles, including Abigail , a coming-of-age supernatural series about a 13-year-old vampire navigating middle school, available now; Hot Girl Summer , a feature-length story following three teen girls navigating a summer of fresh starts, available this summer; Crimson Crest , an ensemble series set within the Bloodsuckers universe, available this summer; and Creepers , a zombie series built for Halloween viewing. Sarah Dorothy Little is a content creator, actress, and co-founder of ZTV Studios, and Brooklyn Queen is a multi-platform entertainer spanning music, film, television, and social media. Sarah and Brooklyn have built their audiences from viral moments in their early teens to their popular YouTube series Girl Talk, where they give viewers a view into how they navigate relationships in the digital age. Their relationship will be put to the test on The Adventures of Slim & Thicc , a reality series that documents the pair’s experiences as they hit the road in a beat-up RV to learn hands-on skills, from castrating cattle to becoming demolition derby drivers, all while staying camera-ready. T he Adventures of Slim & Thicc will be available on Tubi starting May 14th. Celina Myers , better known as CelinaSpookyBoo, is a bestselling author, actress, producer, and content creator whose signature blend of comedy and horror amassed her a dedicated following of over 35 million subscribers. After the success of her self-titled paranormal reality series in February 2025, she returns to Tubi with The Haunted Estate , a four-part supernatural docuseries where she and her husband Adam become a modern day Ed and Lorraine Warren, exploring hauntings and paranormal mysteries with heart, humour and a kinetic curiosity that blurs the line between the living and the beyond. The Haunted Estate is available now on Tubi. Sofi Manassyan is a producer, director, writer, actress and digital creator whose dynamic storytelling has garnered her 10 million YouTube subscribers and billions of views around the world. She stars in Who Did It? , a horror-mystery anthology series. Each season sees Sofi enter a unique space, ranging from an influencer house to a wellness retreat, where a killer lurks among the crowd and survival depends on decoding a hidden system. Two seasons of Who Did It? premiere exclusively on Tubi this summer. Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli is the host of the Naked Beauty podcast, Chief Content Officer of Refinery29, and an award-winning, multi-hyphenate business owner, marketing consultant, and content creator. She brings Naked Beauty to Tubi, delivering unfiltered talk about beauty trends, tips, and the products we love, with the girls who get it. The talk show is now available to stream on the platform for an exclusive window. Animation+ Studios is at the forefront of adult animated comedy, showcasing irreverent, edgy, and cult-favourite stories from the leading voices in animation. In 2025, Animation+ brought an array of titles to Tubi, including The Cyanide & Happiness Show and Purgatony . This year, they’re expanding their catalogue with two new exclusive series. Toon World Express is a mixed-media animated clip show created by Marc M., David Dore, and Joey Souza of Cartoon Trap House that blends animation, collage, and absurd comedy, and features an all-star roster of animated comedy creators, premiering on Tubi this spring. America’s Next Top Cryptid is a series created by Rob DenBleyker, Kris Wilson, Adam Nusrallah, and Connor Murphy of ExplosmEntertainment that follows a group of aspiring cryptids competing on a reality show to become the next urban legends, only to discover they may be trapped inside a sinister government experiment, premiering on Tubi in autumn 2026.



Tubi continues to champion stories from creators who have built some of the internet’s most passionate fandoms, such as CelinaSpookyBoo and Rock Squad, who have already found success on the platform, by backing their creative vision to reach even bigger audiences. In October, Tubi announced a partnership with Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s global multi-platform entertainment company, to debut four exclusive creator-driven films. In November, Tubi announced its first exclusive creator series slate with content from Joey Graceffa, KevOnStage, TheOneShu, Bigg Jah, Rock Squad, and Dan & Riya. In March, the platform announced new original content from Nabela Noor, Deestroying, and Jesser, alongside a partnership with TikTok on the Creatorverse Incubator to support the platform’s creators in developing original shows for Tubi.