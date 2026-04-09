Netflix Animation Studios opens in Vancouver

Netflix has announced the grand opening of Netflix Animation Studios (NAS) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The studio was officially unveiled by Brenda Bailey, British Columbia’s Minister of Finance, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Netflix Chairman of Film Dan Lin; Netflix Head of Feature Animation and Family Film, Hannah Minghella; Honourable Anne Kang, British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport; and Vancouver Deputy Mayor Sarah Kirby-Yung.

“This is an exciting new chapter for our studio,” commented Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film. “Our new Vancouver hub is an investment in the long-term growth of Netflix Animation Studios globally and reflects our ongoing commitment to make original animated movies for fans around the world.

Over 450 people work at NAS Vancouver and construction of the studio contributed over C$50 million (€30.9m) to British Columbia’s GDP. The ongoing operations and studio workforce will have an ongoing impact on the province’s GDP, to the estimated tune of C$100 million annually.

The new 110,600 sq. ft. studio is a purpose-built hub for animated feature film production and development. The studio will soon be joined by Vancouver employees of Netflix’s in-house VFX studio, Eyeline, creating an integrated hub that brings animation and visual effects together.



The next big project for the team at NAS Vancouver is working on animation for the feature film Steps, a reimagining of the story of Cinderella’s sisters. The film features the voices of Ali Wong, Stephanie Tsu and Amanda Seyfried.

“We’re excited to be working on the upcoming film, Steps, from our new studio,” said Nasrabadi (pictured with Bailey). “Vancouver is home to some of the world’s most incredible talent, and we’re lucky to have many of them in our studio. We’re proud of what we’ve created here and even more excited about the work to come.”

Netflix Vancouver’s animation team has already contributed to some of Netflix’s most successful animated titles, including Leo, which spent 10 weeks on the Global Top 10 English Film List and reached #1 in 62 countries, and Thelma the Unicorn, which appeared on the Global Top 10 English Film List for three weeks and reached the Top 10 in 72 countries.

British Columbia is also home to many Netflix productions, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, which generated over $150 million gross value added to the Canadian economy during the filming of Season 1, and Virgin River, which generated a $44.4 million economic impact in the province during its fifth season, as well as The Wrong Paris. Other titles filmed in the province include the film, Time Out, which is now in production in Vancouver, and the upcoming Remarkably Bright Creatures (premiering May 8th) and Crew Girl.