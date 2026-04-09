DTG: AI is a structural shift for TV

A report from the Digital TV Group (DTG) has highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly moving from experimentation into practical deployment across the television ecosystem, with implications that extend far beyond production efficiency.

Drawing on industry discussions from DTG’s Technology Strategy Group, AI and the Future Television Ecosystem explores how AI is being applied across the full value chain, from content creation and archive management to discovery, distribution and monetisation, and what this means for the future structure of the industry.

The report argues that AI should not be viewed simply as a productivity tool. Instead, it is beginning to reshape where value is created, controlled and captured across the television ecosystem.

As AI lowers barriers to content creation and accelerates production workflows, the report finds that competitive advantage is shifting towards areas such as content curation, discovery, metadata, and audience insight. At the same time, increased content volumes are placing new pressure on infrastructure, distribution networks and attention economics.

Key findings from the report include:

· AI is accelerating content production and lowering barriers to entry, increasing the volume of material entering the ecosystem

· Discovery, personalisation and audience data are becoming critical control points as content supply expands

· Metadata and content structuring are emerging as key drivers of long-term value

· Many of the most immediate gains from AI are being realised in operational workflows, including automation and efficiency

· AI adoption is creating new challenges around governance, regulation, rights management and workforce skills

The report also highlights that while AI creates significant opportunity, it introduces complex strategic questions around data ownership, trust, regulatory compliance and interoperability that cannot be addressed in isolation.

Digital TV Group CTO, Alex Buchan, commented: “AI is already moving beyond isolated use cases and into real operational deployment across the television ecosystem. What’s becoming clear is that this is not simply about doing things faster or cheaper. It is changing where value sits and how organisations compete. As content becomes easier to create, the real challenge shifts to how it is organised, surfaced and monetised. That has implications not just for individual businesses, but for the structure of the market as a whole. This report is intended as a starting point for more coordinated industry discussion. Many of the challenges identified, from governance and data to interoperability and trust, will require collective effort if we are to realise the benefits of AI while understanding how costs scale, maintaining quality, reliability and audience confidence.”

The report concludes that the industry must move beyond fragmented experimentation towards more structured and collaborative approaches to AI adoption. It identifies a number of priority areas for further work, including governance frameworks, data and metadata standards, interoperability, and skills development.

The DTG is now inviting organisations from across the television ecosystem, including broadcasters, platforms, technology providers and manufacturers, to engage with the findings and contribute to the next phase of industry collaboration.