Euskaltel appoints Altuna as CEO 

Euskaltel has announced the appointment of Jasone Altuna as its new CEO, with responsibility also extending to MasOrange operations in the Basque Country and Navarra. She will assume her new role on June 1st, succeeding Jon Ander de las Fuentes.

Altuna will also join Euskaltel’s Board of Directors, marking a significant leadership transition for the regional telecommunications operator as it seeks to reinforce its strategic focus on investment, innovation and digital transformation across northern Spain.

In a statement, Euskaltel praised Altuna’s “extensive track record within the Basque economic and business ecosystem”, noting that her appointment underscores the company’s “strong commitment to regional development, technological advancement and digitalisation for citizens, businesses and public administrations”.

The board expressed its gratitude to de las Fuentes for his “dedication and leadership”, highlighting several milestones achieved during his tenure. These include Euskaltel’s integration into the Masmovil Group and subsequently into MasOrange, the modernisation of its legacy cable infrastructure into advanced fibre networks, and the rollout of one of the most developed 5G networks in the Basque Country. The company also credited him with strengthening market share, regional leadership and customer satisfaction.

MasOrange Chief Executive Meinrad Spenger paid tribute to de las Fuentes, describing him as a “colleague and friend” whose contribution to Euskadi’s digitalisation had been invaluable, while warmly welcoming Altuna to her new position.

Altuna brings more than 25 years of experience in consulting, technology and market leadership. Her career has been largely based in the Basque Country, with senior roles at firms including Accenture, PwC, Ibermática and Ayesa. She is widely regarded for her expertise in digital transformation, key account management and multisector business development.

Her appointment comes at a time when Euskaltel and MasOrange are intensifying their investment in the region. The group has historically invested close to €4.9 billion in telecommunications infrastructure, innovation and talent development. In addition, a further €200 million investment plan over the next three years is currently underway.

Euskaltel remains the group’s flagship brand in the Basque Country, serving as the preferred provider for households and businesses alike. Together, Euskaltel and MasOrange brands account for approximately 2 million lines, positioning the group as the market leader in the region.

The operator currently offers the widest broadband coverage in the Basque Country, with FTTH reaching more than 1.25 million homes and businesses across all 251 municipalities. Its 5G network, meanwhile, covers nearly 97 per cent of the population.