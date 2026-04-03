Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is a streaming success

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, which was released last year, was a box-office flop. It didn’t hit the numbers it was supposed to, and it also struggled to make a profit. Since it’s moved to streaming platforms, however, it’s found its audience.

The movie has done very well on Paramount+ and has even found its way into the most-watched charts.

The Return of the Game Show Format

The fact that the movie did so well on the streaming charts is reflective of a bigger trend. Squid Game: The Challenge broke records on Netflix, and we are also seeing classic game shows making a comeback, with an example being Deal or No Deal. Wheel of Fortune has also returned with a revamped series, which has been confirmed for 2026. The Paddy Power Wonder Wheel also uses a spinning wheel, similar to Wheel of Fortune, but with a hybrid approach of awarding free spins instead of prizes. By taking the classic format and tweaking it, it’s been able to target whole new audiences.

Examples like this show that game show formats are back, and that could well explain why The Running Man has seen such a spike in viewers. The movie follows the main character, who is being filmed as he tries to avoid hunters. Should he be successful in evading them, he will come away with a cash prize. The film earned less than $110 million, which was the budget to make the movie, but the streaming numbers tell a very different story. Viewers at home are more likely to give remakes of movies a shot, and the relaxed viewing experience that accompanies streaming often results in movies being recommended to others.

The Running Man and its Return to our Screens

Even though The Running Man movie did not deliver for cinema buffs, it is still resonating with audiences. Many people believe that the movie doesn’t do a great job at delivering on the darker themes, as seen in the original 1987 movie, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Many say that it is a closer adaptation to the original novel, with a fun and lighter approach. Either way, the fact that the movie didn’t fail, it simply found its audience later than expected, is quite common for modern-day movies.

Since its release, the movie has charted at number one on Paramount+, and it has also topped the iTunes charts in both the UK and Canada. The movie also went quickly from its theatrical release to its streaming release at home. It shifted from being shown in cinemas in November 2025 to being shown on streaming services in December 2025, where it became an almost instant hit.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see even more remakes come out as time goes on, either. With Top Gun: Maverick being such a success, and with The Running Man eventually finding its footing, it may well be that we begin to see more remakes released. We may even see movies skip cinematic releases and go straight to streaming, which would be an interesting trend.