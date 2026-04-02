Amazon eyes Globalstar

Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire satellite operator Globalstar for about $9 billion (€7.8bn). A deal would advance Amazon Leo’s orbiting broadband scheme enabling it to better compete with Starlink.

Globalstar’s shares surged on the news to an 18-year high, driven by its valuable L-band spectrum and existing infrastructure.

However, the potential deal faces complexity due to Apple’s 20 per cent stake in Globalstar. Apple’s stake in Globalstar delivers emergency connectivity to some iPhone users. Apple made a $1.5 billion investment in Globalstar in 2024 which enabled the satellite operator to order extra satellites for its fleet.

This move by Amazon would indicate that satellite-based broadband would see two vigorous competitors with its Leo 3,200-craft system competing with Elon Musk’s Starlink. There are other significant players in the market, not least the likes of Canada-based Telesat and its Lightspeed constellation.