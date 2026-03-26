Digital i has released its Streaming in Flux: 2025 in Review report exploring key audience and content trends from Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. It tracks ongoing declines in new original content launches, recovery in streaming viewing hours after 2024 lows and the rapid adoption of ad-supported plans.

The report examines streaming audience data in 15 countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland and The Netherlands, during 2025.

Some of the key takeaways include:

· Despite a 20.1 per cent drop in viewing hours since 2023, Netflix usage in these 15 countries began to recover in the second half of 2025.

· Disney+ achieved a significant 47.6 per cent increase in average daily minutes per user, while Prime Video viewing hours rose to 6.9 billion.

· The number of new original series launched dropped from 436 in 2024 to 395 in 2025, but returning series (seasons 2+) rose from 271 to 297.

· All three streaming platforms saw an 8-9 per cent increase in the share of accounts on ad-supported tiers within a single year. Prime Video retains the highest proportion of ad-supported users at 86 per cent.

· Stranger Things (Netflix), Grey’s Anatomy (Disney+), and The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video – pictured) were the top titles that convinced people to sign up in 2025.

· Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday streams achieved nearly 100 per cent live US viewing.