Research: Women aged 35+ driving YouTube microdrama surge

Digital i research into microdrama consumption on YouTube, presented by media consultant Beatrice Rossmanith at Series Mania Forum in Lille, reveals heavy engagement from women aged 35+ and significant under-viewing from men in all age groups.

Digital i examined the demographic data of viewers to the official YouTube channels of popular microdrama apps DramaBox, ReelShort, FlickReels, My Drama and CandyJar, during 2025. Engagement was measured in 20 countries including the UK, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, The Netherlands, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Digital i found that female YouTube users spent a higher proportion of their time on these microdrama channels than their typical overall YouTube usage. Notably, female YouTube users aged 35-44 accounted for 11.5 per cent of all streams in the 20 measured countries last year, but 20.8 per cent of streams to these five microdrama channels.

The 45-54 female age group also showed heavy over-engagement, with 15.7 per cent of streams to the channels coming from this demographic, more than double their 7.7 per cent share of overall YouTube streams.

The reverse was true for male YouTube users across these measured countries, demonstrating viewing way below average consumption. Males aged 18-24 represented 13.7 per cent of all YouTube streaming activity in 2025, but only 6 per cent of streams to these microdrama channels.



Digital i also found that YouTube users who viewed content on these microdrama channels watched more content on the platform overall last year. While a typical YouTube user watched an average of 10.9 standard videos and 14.7 Shorts per day during 2025, viewers of those five microdrama channels watched 13.8 standard videos and 21.5 Shorts per day during the same period.

“Our latest research provides a major insight into how specific demographics are migrating toward ultra-short-form scripted content,” commented Digital i analyst Sam Vahdati. “The fact that women over 35 are not only heavily over-engaging with microdrama channels but that viewers of these channels are also significantly more active across the entire YouTube platform demonstrates the power of this content as an overall engagement driver. Understanding these high-engagement viewers is essential for navigating an increasingly fragmented global market.”