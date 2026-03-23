Netflix, Warner Music Group sign content deal

Warner Music Group (WMG) and Netflix have formed a creative partnership under an exclusive multi-year first-look deal that will see the streaming platform make documentary content exploring the lives, music and legacies of WMG’s roster of artists and songwriters.

WMG is partnering with Unigram, run by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, to serve as the production arm for WMG’s long form programming. WMG and Unigram will work to develop each project in collaboration with the artist or their estates.

Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group, commented: “The combination of Warner Music Group’s IP with Netflix’s global reach is an incredible opportunity to introduce new fans to our artists and songwriters all around the world.”

Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Films & Series, added: “We’ve seen how music inspires incredible fandom on Netflix so we’re excited to partner with Warner Music Group and the best-in-class artists they work with to bring even more indelible music storytelling to our members.”

Artists signed to WMG include Charli XCX, Grateful Dead, Fred Again, Bruno Mars (pictured), Madonna, Zach Bryan and many more.