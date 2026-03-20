Pepsi MAX launches Pepsi Football Nation platform

Pepsi MAX has announced the launch of Pepsi Football Nation, a global platform dedicated to football culture and celebrating fandom in all its expressions. At the centre of the platform are the players shaping modern football with Pepsi MAX boasting a global roster of talent.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, commented: “For more than five decades, Pepsi Max has been at the heart of global football culture, bringing the game beyond the pitch and into the worlds of music, entertainment and fandom. As football continues to grow and attract more diverse audiences, our opportunity is not only to show up in the sport, but to elevate the emotional energy that makes it unforgettable. Pepsi Football Nation is our next step: a platform that celebrates the passion, personality and shared experiences that unite fans everywhere. It reflects our commitment to driving cultural impact and creating deeper connections with consumers around the world.”

Pepsi Football Nation brings football to life across multiple expressions. From always-on digital and social content rooted in fan conversation, humour, and cultural relevance to anthem-led storytelling inspired by the chants and songs that are part of football culture, the platform highlights real fan voices through creator and influencer collaborations. It aims to amplify food and meal moments where Pepsi MAX is a companion to matchday experiences and extends into in-store and on-pack activations that turn “everyday Pepsi Max moments into celebrations of the game”.