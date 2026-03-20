LaLiga’s anti-piracy campaign secures 2,000+ hospitality convictions

LaLiga’s ongoing legal campaign against piracy has resulted in more than 2,000 convictions within Spain’s hotel, restaurant and café sector since the initiative began in March 2019.

According to the organisation, the figure equates to nearly one conviction per day, underscoring the scale of illegal broadcasting in the hospitality industry. At present, 317 cases remain under investigation, while a further 488 are awaiting trial.

LaLiga stated that its judicial strategy has been driven by a firm commitment to identifying establishments that unlawfully distribute live sporting events. Such practices, it argues, harm thousands of legitimate businesses and ultimately undermine both the football industry and its supporters.

Beyond legal action, LaLiga has implemented a range of anti-piracy initiatives. These include LaLiga Bares, a loyalty and community programme designed specifically for hospitality venues, aimed at ensuring compliance with audiovisual rights regulations.

The organisation has also introduced an anonymous reporting channel, enabling both business owners and consumers to report establishments that breach the law. In addition, a reward scheme was launched in January to further incentivise reporting.

LaLiga highlighted that piracy consumption in Spain fell by nearly 60 per cent during the 2024–25 season. It reaffirmed its intention to continue raising awareness among fans and businesses about the importance of accessing content through legal means.