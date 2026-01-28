LaLiga to reward reports of football piracy in bars

LaLiga has stepped up its fight against pirate football broadcasts in bars and restaurants in Spain by introducing a reward scheme for members of the public who submit valid reports of piracy in hospitality venues.

Under the initiative, the Spanish football league body will pay €50 to users who provide an effective and verified report through its official complaints channel, as a gesture of appreciation once the validation process has been completed.

The move forms part of LaLiga’s broader strategy to protect audiovisual rights in the HORECA sector and to support establishments that pay to show football legally. At the same time, it aims to encourage public participation by offering a mobile-friendly reporting system available at any time.

“LaLiga’s objective is twofold: to protect venues that broadcast football legally and to facilitate citizen collaboration in defending audiovisual rights,” the organisation said, stressing that the channel allows any individual to report suspected illegal broadcasts confidentially.

Detecting an illegal broadcast, LaLiga insists, is straightforward and can be done in seconds. Viewers are advised to check the corner of the television screen during a match: authorised bars display a ‘B’, while betting shops show an ‘A’. If no such identifier appears, the establishment is not licensed and the broadcast is illegal.

Reports can be submitted via www.laligabares.com/denuncias, where users complete a short form and upload images that help verify the infringement. According to LaLiga, the process is “quick, intuitive and confidential”. Once received, the information is assessed by specialist teams and, if it meets the required criteria, monitoring measures are triggered and the reward process initiated.

LaLiga emphasised that the reporting channel, branded ‘LALIGA Bares’, is designed to protect whistleblowers. “All communications are treated confidentially and reports are reviewed according to technical and objective criteria before being considered valid or eligible for a reward,” the organisation noted, adding that solid evidence of pirate broadcasts is required.

The league also clarified that anonymous reports can still be made without any financial compensation. The €50 reward is granted only in cases where the report proves effective following the validation process, as part of what LaLiga described as a regulated and transparent policy.

With this update, LaLiga said LALIGA Bares “goes one step further by promoting legal football consumption and safeguarding the investments made by hospitality businesses to offer a quality experience to their customers through responsible collaboration”.

Protecting audiovisual rights remains one of LaLiga’s priorities. Each season, the organisation deploys a wide range of anti-fraud measures, including advanced monitoring systems, inspections in hospitality venues, cooperation with operators, technology platforms and authorities, and legal action against illegal distribution networks.

“Piracy harms the entire football ecosystem, especially bars, restaurants and betting shops that comply with the law,” commented LaLiga president Javier Tebas (pictured). “We want people to know how to identify an illegal broadcast and to be clear that they can alert us easily, safely and confidentially. Public collaboration is a key tool in this fight, and we also want to recognise it.”