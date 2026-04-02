ITVX hits 1bn streams in 2026

ITV has reported that its ITVX streaming platform has now surpassed 1 billion streams for 2026. The milestone figure was reached eight days earlier than in 2025.

2026 is now the biggest year ever for streaming for two flagship events on the ITV sport and entertainment schedule – the Rugby Six Nations and the current season of Britain’s Got Talent.

Streams for the annual rugby tournament are up 5 per cent year on year, with 14.9 million streams, whilst Britain’s Got Talent has now achieved 10.1 million streams over 5 episodes, surpassing last year’s series and up 5 per cent as the most streamed series in the show’s history. The launch episode has now consolidated with 6.4 million viewers. This has contributed towards a 14 per cent year on year uplift on ITVX in entertainment content.

Dominant Month for Drama

An impactful year for ITV drama continues, with crime thriller Gone becoming the most watched drama on any channel or streaming platform. The six part series, which stars Eve Myles and David Morrissey, has now been watched by 5.5 million viewers. Total streams for the drama now stand at 23.8 million.

ITV also achieved its biggest overnight drama launch of the year, with the new series of Grace bringing in 2.7 million viewers.

March also saw strong performance from The Affair, with 13.4 million streams, The Stolen Girl (pictured) with 11.2 million streams, and The Lady with 11.9 million streams.

ITV’s soaps – Coronation Street and Emmerdale – continue saw viewing up by over 40 per cent and streams totaling over 54 million.

Reality Streams Up 11% Year on Year

Reality maintains its popularity on the platform with streaming across the genre up by 11 per cent in comparison to 2025.

Following the culmination of the most recent All Stars series, Love Island and its global spin offs have now achieved 2.5 billion streams, while TOWIE has been streamed 340 million times.

News Rises By 36%



A busy news period has seen a surge in viewing around ITVX News and Current Affairs content, up by 36 per cent year on year.

New Features



A refreshed search experience is now live across all mobile platforms, with Android joining this month, designed to improve content visibility, support exploratory search, and help users find relevant content more quickly and easily. The updated search experience on mobile includes a new categories tab, improved search bar UI and recent searches visible within the search bar view.