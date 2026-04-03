DAZN, TikTok to livestream Serie A match

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is partnering with TikTok to offer users in the UK and Ireland the chance to livestream a Serie A fixture on the TikTok platform. On April 6th, Juventus vs Genoa will stream on the @DAZNFootball TikTok channel for free with the game kicking off at 6pm (BST).

The move signals a shift where fans are viewed not just as casual viewers but active participants through commentary, reactions and co-creation.

Pete Oliver, CEO Growth Markets at DAZN, commented: “Partnering with TikTok to bring Serie A to more fans is the latest step we are taking towards making football more accessible, immersive and interactive. Fans anywhere across the UK & Ireland will be able to watch a fixture from one of the world’s top divisions, with two teams rich with history, underpinning DAZN’s ongoing commitment to bring sport to more fans.”

Abbie Raybould, Global Sports Partnerships at TikTok, added: “Working with DAZN to bring live Serie A to TikTok is a big moment for how fans experience football on the platform. What we’re seeing now is fans not just watching, but getting involved, reacting, commenting and shaping the moment together. TikTok LIVE makes that feel immediate and shared, turning a match into something you’re part of, not just something you watch.”