Globalsat becomes Amazon Leo reseller

Globalsat Group has announced an agreement to become an authorised reseller for Amazon Leo, the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Under the terms of the agreement, Globalsat will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to enterprise customers with mission-critical operations throughout North, Central and South America.

The partnership marks a significant expansion for Amazon Leo’s commercial footprint as it moves from a pre-commercial testing phase into a broader regional rollout. For Globalsat, the addition of Amazon’s LEO capacity complements its existing portfolio of mobile and fixed satellite services (MSS/FSS), targeting remote industries such as mining, energy and maritime.

Amazon Leo has more than 200 satellites in orbit and is adding satellites at a rapid rate. The next launch is expected on March 29th when an Atlas 5 rocket is scheduled to carry a batch of satellites into orbit.

“This agreement with Amazon Leo represents a turning point for satellite connectivity in the markets we serve,” commented J. Alberto Palacios, CEO and Founder of Globalsat. “By combining next-generation satellite technology with our regional presence and operational experience, we can offer our customers solutions designed to deliver high performance, even in the most challenging environments.”

Amazon Leo expects to begin broader service roll outs later in 2026, with initial availability focused on five key markets: the US, UK, France, Germany and Canada.