British Airways adds Starlink Wi-Fi 

British Airways’ first aircraft equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi has taken to the skies, becoming the first flight operated by a UK airline to feature the technology. The 787-8 aircraft bound for Houston is the first in the airline’s fleet to be connected, giving customers free access to reliable internet for streaming, working and staying connected.

Powered by more than 10,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, Starlink delivers a more reliable and faster internet experience with download speeds of up to 500+ Mbps.

The airline is currently in the process of fitting Starlink onto its 787-8 fleet. Within the next two years the entire British Airways fleet of more than 300 aircraft will have this new technology, available for all customers, in every cabin, free of charge.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and Chief Executive. commented: “We’re excited to be the first UK airline to bring this level of connectivity to our customers. We know that staying connected matters to people, whether they’re travelling for work or heading off on holiday, and Starlink will give our customers fast, reliable Wi-Fi that transforms the onboard experience. This milestone is part of a wider investment in elevating every aspect of our customer journey as we continue to modernise our airline.”

As well as improving the experience for customers on board, the Starlink service will enable the airline’s Cabin Crew and Flight Crew to communicate seamlessly in real time with colleagues on the ground.