TNA has announced a new multi-year partnership with Eurosport India for exclusive programming in South Asia. The deal with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned Eurosport India will commence in July 2027.

The deal allows Eurosport to televise hundreds of hours of TNA’s content to viewers across the Indian Subcontinent and Afghanistan.

The airing of the shows will be headlined by the flagship series, Thursday Night iMPACT. Additionally, the localised Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha will bring its audience the best moments from iMPACT and showcase the organisation wrestling stars in all their glory.

Subscribers of Eurosport India will also get access to TNA+ Presents specials as well as the promotion’s flagship pay-per-views, such as Slammiversary and Bound for Glory. Furthermore, the channel will explore the company’s archives, including series Legends, Greatest Matches, Epics, British Boot Camp and Unfinished Business.

Since debuting on Eurosport India in the first quarter of 2020, TNA has amassed a strong fan following, with over 10 million followers on social media in India and over 5 million YouTube subscribers worldwide.

TNA president, Carlos Silva, commented: Eurosport has long been a believer in the value that TNA brings to its platform, and we are proud to have validated that trust. The promotion has reached multiple new milestones recently in audience measurement and attendance, while also making history with TNA’s groundbreaking collaboration with WWE. Warner Bros Discovery’s viewership has been incredibly responsive to our programming, warmly embracing iMPACT! while turning Pehlwani Patakha into a genuine hit. We are excited to continue working with Eurosport and look forward to delivering even more hard-hitting action and high-stakes drama for fans across the region.”

Arjun Nohwar, SVP & Managing Director, India & South Asia, WBD, added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with TNA Wrestling through this new multi-year agreement, reinforcing our commitment to bringing premium sports entertainment to fans across India. Professional wrestling continues to enjoy strong popularity in the market, and TNA’s distinctive storytelling and high-energy action have resonated well with viewers. This new agreement reflects our ongoing investment in expanding Eurosport’s content offering, and we look forward to building on this momentum to deliver compelling wrestling programming to audiences across the country.”