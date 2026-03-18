Uber Eats sponsors Comedy category on Prime Video UK

Amazon Ads has announced Uber Eats as the first brand to sponsor Prime Video’s comedy slate in the UK. The new sponsorship begins on March 19th – to coincide with the season 2 premiere of Last One Laughing UK – and runs until the end of 2026.

The sponsorship also covers upcoming new comedy shows such as Would You Rather: Decide To Survive and Bait, as well as a back catalogue of popular comedies on Prime Video, such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Jury Duty, Fleabag and Two and a Half Men.

Uber Eats will air a 30-second commercial and 10-second bumper across all these titles, giving the brand ownership of pre-roll placements while driving consistent visibility across Prime Video during high attention moments.

According to BARB, the debut series of Last One Laughing UK was the most watched programme on ad-supported streaming in its first 28 days of release. The new season, hosted by Jimmy Carr with Roisin Conaty as his deputy, features a line-up consisting of David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Alan Carr, Mel Giedroyc and season one winner Bob Mortimer, who returns to defend his crown.

Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing, Uber and Uber Eats UK, commented: “Comedy brings people together, and so does great food. Partnering with Prime Video’s comedy slate, including Last One Laughing, is a brilliant way for Uber Eats to show up in the moments the UK loves most. Whether viewers are craving Rosa’s Thai, PizzaExpress, Joe & The Juice or Mowgli, or discovering a favourite local independent, we’re ready to deliver straight to the sofa. With bold creative and interactive formats, this partnership helps turn big laughs into even bigger nights in.”

The campaign will take advantage of interactive ad formats as part of the sponsorship, including Interactive Video ads that enable viewers to click their remote to receive more information via e-mail about unique Uber Eats promotions, as well as Pause ads, which enable brands to reach viewers at a natural moment without disrupting the viewing experience. In addition to ads appearing ahead of Prime Video comedy shows, the sponsorship incorporates advertising placements across the Prime Video home page where comedy will be positioned as ‘Presented by Uber Eats,’ and the Fire TV home page.



“Comedy is one of the most loved and most watched categories on TV in the UK, and we’re thrilled to welcome Uber Eats as sponsor of comedy on Prime Video,” added Krishan Patel, Director, Amazon Ads. “Prime Video reaches an ad-supported audience equivalent to more than a third of UK adults every month — and sponsorships like this give brands the opportunity to show up alongside content that viewers are genuinely passionate about. For Uber Eats, this is a chance to build a real connection with engaged audiences at the moments they’re most receptive — and we look forward to seeing that come to life across our comedy slate.”