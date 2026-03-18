BBC, Jio sign news partnership

The BBC and Jio Media Limited, owner of the Jio TV and Jio TV+ platforms, have agreed a deal that will see BBC News Hindi, BBC News Marathi and BBC News Gujarati delivered across smart and connected TVs, and on the Jio mobile app throughout India.

Audiences will be able to watch and listen to BBC programming through Jio’s digital streams and FAST channels, creating a way for people across India to access the BBC’s journalism and content. The stream and fast channel will provide a daily 18-minute live news bulletin in Hindi alongside BBC content which will run for 24 hours, seven days a week.

Tim Awford, Regional Director, South Asia, BBC News, commented: “The BBC reaches more people in India than any other country in the world and this deal will enhance our presence and ability to serve audiences across India. We’re delighted to partner with Jio to bring more of the BBC’s independent journalism to audiences across the country, increasing access to our accurate and impartial news.”

The BBC Hindi FAST channel is live now on both Jio TV and Jio TV+. BBC News Marathi and BBC News Gujarati will launch soon.

Rupa Jha, Editor-in-Chief, Co-founder, Collective Newsroom, added: “Through this partnership with Jio, we aim to bring the BBC’s best journalism together with Collective Newsroom’s digital storytelling to reach wider audiences in India. In the spirit of public service, our goal is to ensure credible, engaging, and impactful stories are accessible to people across platforms.”